A number of projects and plans for Usino Bundi district have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting the global community.

District Administrator, Steven Biko, says the program was also put on hold because they need funds to offset its creditors before the program resumes while the office space is under construction.

In January, Usino Bundi District signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the National Identification Registry to get more than 100 thousand people of Usino Bundi registered.

The program cost the District around K172, 000.

It was rolled out in all three LLGs and work continued until COVID-19 hit the world, putting the project on hold.

Local Member Jimmy Uguro, explained that once NID registration resumes the mobile kit teams will visit the three LLGs to register those who haven’t yet registered.

This program is important for the District as most businesses especially banks now require NID cards or certification.

The District Development Authority has also set up its business arm called the “Gabusi Investment.

The aim is to generate revenue for the district.

Gabusi has its own board members with no integration from the member.

However, the District Administrator says all recurrent activities of the district were not delivered to full capacity.

Biko says all sectors including the LLGs Administration were asked not to pre-commit any activities except for emergency purposes.

Martha Louis – EMTV News – Madang