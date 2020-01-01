Court Ruled In-Favour of Peter Yama

A five-man Supreme Court Bench yesterday ruled in-favour of sitting Madang Governor Peter Yama on the oral objection to competency on the election petition against Jerry Sigirok.

The decision delivered through written judgment summaries the court’s ruling that Yama is the successful candidate in the 2017 National Election.

This means Yama will continue to carry out duties as Governor of Madang.

The five-man bench consisted of Judges Sir Gibbs Salika, Justice David Cannings, and Justice Panuel Mogish.