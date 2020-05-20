All Notice of Motions and supporting affidavits that will be filed for the Judicial Review challenging the appointment of incumbent police commissioner, David Manning must be served on all defendants by the 21st May 2020.

This is part of the court orders that were issued by Justice David Cannings when the National Court granted Leave for a Judicial Review.

Parties listed in the proceedings include three of the five top candidates who were shortlisted for the position of the Police Commissioner in 2019 when former Commissioner Gari Baki’s term expired.

Former ACP Sylvester Kalaut who the courts had stayed his termination is the first plaintiff while Public Services Commission’s second preference Fred Yakasa is the second plaintiff.

NEC appointed Commissioner David Manning is the defendant.

Grounds on which the Leave Application was filed include grievances that no proper process was used in the appointment of the Police Commissioner.

The Office of the Police Commissioner plays an important role in the development of Papua New Guinea as a country.

Over the last eight years, at least four different career officers had served as the Commission of Police.

However, no one has really challenged the appointment of a police commissioner in a court of law since 1992.

This matter which is now before the courts seek clarity on the appointment process involved in selecting a Police Commissioner.

On May 28th this matter will be mentioned for further directions hearing.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News, Port Moresby.