31 C
Port Moresby
May 7, 2020

Featured News Politics

Court Orders Barrick Niugini and Government to Meet and Discuss

by Theckla Gunga466

The Waigani National Court has ordered Barrick Niugini Limited, the State and Mineral Resources Authority to meet and discuss with a view to resolve the NEC’s decision not to renew Barrick’s Special Mining Licence in Porgera.

Amongst the six court orders issued by Justice Ambeng Kadakasi, the Courts have restrained all persons either connected or not connected with Barrick to refrain from commenting on public forums regarding the government’s refusal to extend Barricks licence.

The decision is predicted to have affected over three thousand employees both in PNG and abroad.

All operations at the Porgera Gold Mine in Enga has partial stopped with government deploying PNGDF personnel to protect the mine infrastructure.

On 24th April Prime Minister James Marape announced the government will not extend Barrick’s SML.

On April 25th Barrick Niugini issued a statement saying they will challenge the matter in court and says there is no guarantee Barrick will hand over the Mining Lease back to the state.

Barrick described NEC’s decision as confusing as the government didn’t negotiate with Barrick to formalize what they expect as a transitional arrangement.

The six court orders issued by the Waigani National Court follows Barricks’s urgent application seeking the court’s directive for an interim stay on NEC’s decision not to renew Barrick’s Special Mining Lease.

The matter will return to court on Friday this week and courts is expected to deliberate on a decision the application for interim stay.

Meanwhile the Justice Foundation for Porgera has applauded Marape’ stand in refusing Barrick application to extend the SML.

And students from Porgera have raised concerns asking all parties involved to properly addressing this issue.

By Theckla Gunga, EMTV News, Port Moresby.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

Related posts

Lae port landowner’s demand government to deliver promises

EMTV Online

Lae’s Boundary Road Unsafe

EMTV Online

Resource PNG – Episode 15, 2014

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!