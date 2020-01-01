Court Applies COVID-19 Restrictions

A Magistrate at the Waigani National Court has advised the police prosecutions and defense lawyers to take note of COVID 19 measures like social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

District Court Magistrate Tracey Ganaii in court this morning said similar measures that were practiced during the State of Emergency will again be enforced following the announcement of new cases in NCD.

She said 20 cases will be heard in one day, 10 will be heard in the morning while 10 in the afternoon.

On a normal court day, the Waigani District Court deals with at least 30 to 40 cases per day, however with the COVID 19 restrictions to be practiced, more cases are expecting to be delayed for at least one month.

At the District Court, everyone who attends the court is required to wear a face mask while those attending National Court Matters are also required to fill in contact tracing forms and wash their hands before entering the National Court premises.