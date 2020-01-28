Correctional Service to minimize number of visitors to Prison facilities

The number of visitors to Correctional Institutions around the country will be minimized.

Acting CS Commissioner, Stephen Pokanis says the number of officers on duty cannot handle high number of visitors including the prisoners.

“It has been a struggle for duty officers to manage both prisoners and their relatives during visiting hours, five officers cannot handle over 30 people at once”, said Pokanis.

According to the Acting CS Commissioner, prison escapes are due to many factors within the institution and varies from institutions.

This will also be reviewed with CS appealing to the Government to release allocated funding to improve services accessed by prisoners.

“Government has been urged to support CS by providing adequate and timely funding”, said Pokanis.

The CS Commissioner says levels of Government have been encouraged to build rural lock-ups, however, supporting such institutions is an expensive exercise.

For Morobe, talks to build a second CS facility are progressing.

“I believe the new prison will be built in Bulolo” said the Acting CS Commissioner.

This will be the second prison for Morobe.

By Jack Lapauve – EMTV News – Port Moresby