July 28, 2020

Cop Killers in ENB Arrested

Three suspects have been arrested so far following the shooting of a police officer in East New Britain province on Monday.

One suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning at Tavui in the Bitapaka LLG while the other two were arrested yesterday in Kavieng, New Ireland province, and transported back to Kokopo.

Provincial Police Commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali says the motive for the killing is still unknown.

The deceased office, Jack Patiliu was driving down to Kokopo from his home at Kenabot on Monday morning when he was shot by armed men.

Eyewitnesses say the late officer lost control of his vehicle after being shot and rammed a parameter fence at one of the residences.

He was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead upon arrival.

Edwin Fidelis
is EMTV's correspondent based in Kokopo, East New Britain. He has been with EMTV for four years covering social issues, crime, politics, development and business stories for news and documentary programs. Edwin graduated from Divine Word University in 2013 with a Bachelor in Communication Arts and Journalism.

