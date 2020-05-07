COVID-19 testing in the country will be carried out using Rapid Diagnostic Testings and not Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing.

SOE Controller David Manning says this is to identify the footprints of the deadly virus and assess the State of Emergency.

Manning made these statement following the arrival of 13 thousand GeneXpert testing kits supplied by the World Health Organization.

Speaking at the NOC19 headquarters, the SOE Controller says the new testing method will commence in Port Moresby.

Manning says this will provide a better direction for the Joint Task Force Agency to deal with the pandemic.

For the past 6 weeks, Papua New Guinea has been using the Polymerase Chain Reaction or PCR testing with samples airlifted to Australia for further examination.

With the arrival of the 13,000 GeneXpert testing kits, Rapid Diagnostic Test will be done.

Experts say this is critical to isolate uncertainty with PNG’s capabilities.

Dr Evelyn Lavu further explained that necessary backing instruments for the GeneXpert kits are present in almost all health facilities in the country.

She says hotspot provinces will be the first with 2,000 persons tested on daily basis.

NOC19 will be working closely with Provincial Health Authorities to implement Rapid Diagnostic Tests.

According to Controller Manning and NOC19 officers, this testing method will be used for the month of May.

By Jack Laupave Jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby.