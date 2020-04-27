Contact Tracing Continues for COVID-19 Provinces

Deputy State of Emergency Controller Dr Paisen Dakulala yesterday gave a full update of the contact tracing and testing of persons of interest, in the four provinces where COVID-19 positive cases were detected.

Dakulala also said in the COVID-19 updates yesterday that PNG was fortunate that confirmed patients have been recovering from the virus, just at the mild stage.

Dr Dakulala said that the country is anticipating more COVID-19 cases in the future but the Deputy SOE Controller says they are yet to establish a reason why only an isolated number of cases are being confirmed and keep on recovering from the mild state of COVID-19

He said that the front line workers and the citizens of Papua New Guinea should remain vigilant, in the fight against COVID-19.

By Fidelis Sukina, EMTV News, Port Moresby