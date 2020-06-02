The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), together with the National Government strengthened their partnership with the Port Moresby Nature Park.

With an announcement of a PGK 175,000 grant which will support the Park to extend a range of conservation and education initiatives. It follows similar support provided under larger Global Environment Fund conservation projects aimed to protect critically endangered species such the Weimang and Tenkile Tree Kangaroos.

UNDP Resident Representative Mr. Dirk Wagener said, “The Port Moresby Nature Park is a critical partner for UNDP and more importantly for the people of Papua New Guinea. Both UNDP and Government are proud and major partners of the Park.”

Port Moresby Nature Park General Manager Michelle McGeorge taking Dirk Wagener, UNDP Resident Representative (3rd from left) on a tour in the Park. ©UNDP/ K. AllenThe Nature Park is Papua New Guinea’s only internationally recognised wildlife park. It sets the benchmark for tourism, rehabilitation of endangered animals, conservation, research and community nature-based education. Hosting over 130,000 visitors each year, the Park offers the general public an opportunity to experience first-hand the country’s incredible and unique biodiversity. It has played an important role in raising public awareness of Government’s efforts in expanding the national protected area network with UNDP as lead support partner.

“The Nature Park is an amazing resource. It reminds us of how special Papua New Guinea’s biodiversity really is. Papua New Guinea actually hosts 7% of global biodiversity which is unique. The Park supports critical conservation efforts and raises awareness, particularly among school children. This work will help future generations understand the value of protecting these natural wonders,” added Mr. Wagener.

With World Environment Day on 5th June, themed ‘Time for Nature’, the announcement highlights the importance of supporting one of Papua New Guinea’s most prominent nature attractions providing opportunities for young and old alike to learn about the natural wonders and biodiversity of Papua New Guinea.