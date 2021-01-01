Community Health Worker Concern

Share the News











A community health worker at Busamang Aidpost Centre in the Huon Gulf district of Morobe province has raised concerns about the spike of COVID-19 cases in Lae

As of last week, the total number of cases reported in the province was 695, the highest being reported in Lae.

Sr. Anbolyn Anjen says the aidpost does not have the capacity to handle COVID-19 cases if they are identified in Busamang.

Anjen said the locals traveling to Lae regularly and the probability of contracting COVID-19 is high.

The main mode of transport is by dinghy.

The aidpost does not have an isolation ward nor a transport to transfer patients to Lae if they tested positive to COVID-19.

Whilst Anjen’s concern was on COVID-19, recurring challenges continue to affect the aidpost’s operations, Medicine is one of them.

Medicine supply coming in from the Salamaua Health Centre is often delayed.

Though Busamang is part of the larger New Guinea landmass, it is accessible only by sea and logistics is one of the challenges faced by the aidpost.