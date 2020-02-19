Community Development Department Plans To Reach Out To Districts

The Department of Community Development and Religion is committed to reaching out to every household in rural areas in the country.

This is to help protect and empower them to participate in every social and economic activity in the country.

Community Development minister Wake Goi made this announcement when opening the two-day Development Partners and Stake Holders consultative workshop today.

He said this will be made possible through the District Community Development Centers that they will establish in all districts.

The minister also highlighted funding issues as a major challenge the department is facing.

He said, over the years, they have been struggling to reach out to the districts, and forums like this will help get support from development partners.

He further challenged all development partners to partner with the department, and to make resources available for the department to roll out the DCDC program.

“ While we are alive on earth, we must continue to do what we can do, so please if the resources are available at our partners hand, channel to the right department, and we will work together to deliver the best we can,” the minister said.

The District Community Development Centers is an initiative of the department, to reach out to all districts in the country.

The program started last year, with groundbreaking ceremonies conducted in various provinces to signify the start of the program.

Recently, the first center was officially opened in Imbongu District, Southern Highlands Province.

The secretary said there are some challenges faced, and there is a need for more partnership in this program.

“What part of capacity building can you come in to help our local government leaders, women groups and youth groups?” the secretary said.

“The bulk of our population is in the districts, not here at the provincial and national level,” She added.

The Community Development Centers will have office space for various government agencies, to roll out various programs at the district level.

The agencies include Child and Family Services, youth, women, churches, among others.

The secretary said a way of taking back PNG is to deliver programs at district levels and empower the districts.

By Rayon Lakingu – EM TV News, Port Moresby