Coffee farmers called on government to maintain price support

Rural Coffee farmers in the four highlands provinces said the governments price support for the Coffee Industry is a positive approach to support the farmers.

Ten million kina was put towards coffee price incentives and intervention support through the Coffee Industry Corporation this year, under the Government’s Covid-19 stimulus package.

According to the CIC Acting Chief Executive Officer, Charles Dambui, the price support targets the smallholders and block holder coffee growers who account for more than 85 percent of the national coffee production.

K8 million was put towards coffee price support, whilst K2m was put towards intervention support programs for cooperatives.

CIC’s Acting CEO, Charles Dambui said the price incentive program is currently being implemented by licensed operators who are linked with cooperatives and grower groups.

The funding for support is given to licensed operators for both wet and dry mills to ensure the prices reach the farmers.

This involves adding K1 per kilo to the factory door prices for parchment, and 80t for wet beans bringing the price to K2.00.

We visited the Highlands Region’s four leading coffee growing Provinces last week and spoke to coffee farmers, suppliers and operators about the government’s price support program.

Whilst most commended the government’s initiative, others questioned the sustainability of the program.

Managing Director of Kongo Coffee,Jerry Kapka who has been exporting coffee to over twenty countries said the government and CIC should work closely with the rural farmers, and the licensed operators to best sustain the government’s initiative.