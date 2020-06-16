Cocoa Farmers from Buin and Bana in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville will now see an increase in production by the end of this year.

This was made possible with assistance from Australia and New Zealand governments under the Bougainville Partnership Commodity Support Facility.

The facility was established as part of a broader program to improve the Autonomous Region of Bougainville’s economic and social development.

According to Cocoa Farmer, Nathan Ambi, the production of cocoa has been affected by the cocoa pod borer.

Access to markets and limited technical support are also issues that affect the production of cocoa.

Through Commodity Support Facility, financial and technical support was provided to farmers, assisting them to increase the quantity and quality of cocoa.

They were provided hands-on-training on cocoa block management, rehabilitation, and sanitation.

The farmers were also presented with new cocoa seedlings.

If the farms are managed well, they are looking at good production at around 50 tonnes by the end of this year.