26 C
Port Moresby
June 17, 2020

Bougainville News

Cocoa Production in Bougainville expected to Increase

by Rayon Lakingu284

Cocoa Farmers from Buin and Bana in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville will now see an increase in production by the end of this year.

This was made possible with assistance from Australia and New Zealand governments under the Bougainville Partnership Commodity Support Facility.

The facility was established as part of a broader program to improve the Autonomous Region of Bougainville’s economic and social development.

According to Cocoa Farmer, Nathan Ambi, the production of cocoa has been affected by the cocoa pod borer.

Access to markets and limited technical support are also issues that affect the production of cocoa.

Through Commodity Support Facility, financial and technical support was provided to farmers, assisting them to increase the quantity and quality of cocoa.

They were provided hands-on-training on cocoa block management, rehabilitation, and sanitation.

The farmers were also presented with new cocoa seedlings.

If the farms are managed well, they are looking at good production at around 50 tonnes by the end of this year.

Graduated with a Bachelor in Arts, at University of Papua New Guinea, Major in Journalism and Public Relations and Minor in Political Science. Rayon is a new reporter with EMTV and is Interested in writing general stories. As a first time reporter in the media industry, he loves the challenges faced every day, and keen to learn more about the media, especially reporting for Television.

Related posts

Counseling A Challenge

EMTV Online

PNG Health Laws Reviewed by Department of Health

Sharlyne Eri

Manus Work Concerns

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!