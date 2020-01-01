Coca Cola Amatil PNG Launch New BU Flavour

Share the News











Coca Cola Amatil (PNG) Limited has expanded its BU Energy Drink portfolio by launching its newest flavour, Island Punch.

This now adds a new exciting flavour to the BU brand since its inception in 2007.

The BU Island Punch is a blend of delicious tropical fruits which makes it light and refreshing than the Original BU.

Coca Cola Amatil PNG’s General Manager, Philippe Mondada says BU Energy Drink was created 13 years ago in PNG and that makes it a PNG Product.

“13 years ago Coca Cola Amatil PNG created the BU Brand right here in the country and 13 years later, we are launching a new flavour – Island Punch.

“The BU Energy drink is only sold here in PNG and the Solomon Islands,” says Mondada.

It was a long and tough process for CCA PNG added Mondada.

“A variety of tropical fruits were tested by our panellists in Lae and Port Moresby to come up with this new flavour,” added Mondada.

CCA PNG ran a three-month market trial in selected supermarkets nationwide and received good feedback from the public.

“The response we received from the public about the new flavour is similar to that of the Original BU,” says CCA PNG’s Head of Marketing Djamel Bencheik.

The Island Punch like the Original BU gives the same BU BUZZ but in an exciting new fresh flavour – the Island Way added Bencheik.

Though the BU Energy drink may be tasty and enjoyed by many, the BU Energy drinks are not recommended for children, pregnant or lactating women and individuals sensitive to caffeine.

BU is currently the only brand in the Coca Cola Amatil beverage portfolio competing in the energy category in the PNG Market.

The BU Island Punch still comes in a 355ml can and is available at K3.00 point price across the country.

Get your buzz with an Island Punch now.