Citizens told to observe ‘niupela pasin’ as PNG records three new deaths

A total of 11, 034 people have recovered from COVID- 19 as of Thursday 13th May 2021.

These cases have recovered from the accumulative total of 13, 707 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.

The Pandemic Controller David Manning urged all citizens to comply with the ‘niupela pasin’ to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Manning says measures in the new normal or “Niupla Pasin” if strictly observed and adhered to, will save lives.

The measures in the new normal are as follows:

1. Clean your hands often. Wash with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer;

2. Keep a physical distance of at least 1.5 meters between yourself and others;

3. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

4. Greet others with a smile, a nod or a simple hello – no handshakes, no fist bumps and no high fives;

5. Cough and sneeze in your bent elbow and not your hands;

6. Limit social gathering and time spent in crowded places;

7. Wear a face mask or face covering in all public places to protect yourself and others; and

8. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surface.

Manning says citizens must not lose sight of the invisible enemy and the dangers that families, communities, and even the country face if measures in the new normal or “Niupla Pasin” are not observed.

He said not all citizens are complying as others are continuing to lose their guard against COVID-19.

“I have observed that citizens are wearing masks just to cover their chin and they only lift up the mask to cover their mouth and nose once they spot a police vehicle or a policeman,” said Manning.

The Controller warns against this practice as masks must be worn at all times to protect lives.