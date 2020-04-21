Citizens Must Adapt to New Living Standards: Marape

The Government says citizens must now adapt to new living standards.

This call made by Prime Minister James Marape yesterday, while adding that COVID-19 is likely to still be around until 2021.

Marape says PPE’s are running out, and countries will be rushing for vaccines, so PNG has to start listening to proactive measures in place.

Prime Minister James Marape yesterday gave an insight into what is expected of the country and what is currently happening in the world in regards to COVID-19.

The Prime Minister started off by explaining that Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses known to cause illnesses ranging from the common cold, to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has put the world into a situation where there is a shortage of personal protective equipment, with a huge demand for it.

‘Marape also stated that like the shortage of PPE’s countries will also be rushing for vaccines once they are perfected by manufacturers.

The Prime Minister says the country must now face the fact that we will be living with COVID-19 for the balance of the year and also accept the new living standards that citizens must now adopt

Marape ended his brief by saying that they will be repeating the same information on social distancing and hygiene, so it becomes second nature to all citizens.

By Fidelis Sukina, EMTV News, Port Moresby