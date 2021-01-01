Citizens encouraged to be vaccinated before the vaccine’s expiry date

Share the News











Lae MP and Minister for Lands and Physical Planning, John Rosso is urging the general public, especially front-line workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Minister and his mother were among those who got vaccinated on Tuesday this week.

The mother and son got their first jab of the AstraVeneca vaccine at Lae’s Angau Provincial Hospital, witnessed by Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu and Health Minister Jelta Wong.

On Tuesday this week, Health Minister, Jelta Wong who was on an official visit to Lae with the Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency Jon Philp to visit the Angau Redevelopment site said about 42 thousand people in the country had been vaccinated.

Minister Wong said there would be more vaccines available in the country in the coming weeks from PNG’s donor partners.

Wong said the vaccine would be from Johnson and Johnson supplier, which is suitable for PNG citizens.

According to Health Minister, the vaccines are also rolled out in the rural communities through the Provincial Health Authorities.

The health department is focusing on using the vaccines available before its’ expiry date, which is at the end of July.