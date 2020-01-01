Church Receives Land Title After 30 Years

A National Housing Corporation land that was bought by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Lae in 1987 was issued land titles after 30-years of waiting.

Buimo Road Adventist Church signed the land transfer titles agreement with NHC in 2006.

It took the Office of the NHC 14-years to complete the transfer of titles through the Department of Lands and Physical Planning.

The Minister for Lands and Lae MP, John Rosso officially handed over the Land Title to the Buimo Road Seventh-Day Adventist Church yesterday after 33 years of waiting.

The title was received by a young church member and two pioneers of the church.

They’ve waited for almost 14-years after signing the transfer of titles agreement with the National Housing Corporation in 2006.

Lae’s Buimo Road Adventist Church was established at the Bundi Camp area in 1987, after the land was bought off from NHC.

In 2006, the Church signed the transfer of titles agreement with the National Housing Corporation and waited for almost 14-years for the titles to be transferred.

According to the Minister for Lands and Lae MP, John Rosso, 30-years was too long for the church to wait in order to receive their title.

With the titles on hand, the Church would now begin the construction of a new church building, a pastor’s house and a community centre

Lae District supported the church with K20 thousand and a former youth of the church also supported with K30 thousand towards the building construction.