Chinese National Arrested for Breaching of Visa Rules

The Immigrations Special Investigation Team has immediately conducted a routine inspection to verify the claims of abuse by foreigners in a plywood company outside Laloki in Port Moresby.

Upon inspection, the Team apprehended the supervisor of the factory who is a Chinese national found to have breached her visa conditions and violated visa rules and regulations.

She was apprehended, arrested, charged, and locked up at the Boroko cell whilst investigations will continue on all other serious allegations and mistreatment of PNG workers.

These follow concerns raised on social media on the mistreatment of PNG citizens.

Immigration Minister Wesley Nukundj says the Department will come down hard on foreigners who continue to abuse their visa conditions.