Chinese Government donate Medical Supplies to PNG Government to Assist in COVID-19 Efforts

The Chinese Government has assisted with 23 tonnes of medical supplies for Papua New Guinea.

At around 5pm on Monday, the medical supplies were brought in by national carrier Air Niugini and arrived at the APEC VIP Terminal.

Present to receive the supplies were SOE Controller David Manning, Chinese Ambassador Xu Bing, Foreign Affairs Minister Patrick Pruaitch and other members of NOC19.

The supplies include PPE’s, and other medical goods donated by the people of China to assist PNG fight the deadly pandemic.

By Jack Laupave Jnr, EMTV News, Port Moresby.