Chinese contractors required back in PNG

Share the News











Controller of the National Pandemic. David Manning has given approval for 175 Chinese citizens to return to PNG to complete major government projects around the country.

Manning said these are important construction managers and workers engaged on major government infrastructures including hydro power station, provincial airport redevelopments, and major highways among others.

He said these workers were stranded since the outbreak of COVID-19 and need to get back to complete these projects which are funded by various international finance institutions including the Asian Development Bank.

He said the 175 persons will upon their return undergo 14 days quarantine in designated hotels and will also be required to do a mandatory seven day medical check before flying into the country.