Chinese Ambassador says China Exceeding Expectations in Coronavirus Fight

The department of Foreign affairs has 500 plus Papua New Guineans in China.

Most of the 500 residents are students at various universities across china, Chinese Ambassador stating they are assisting students there but are not aware of how other Papua New Guineans.

Minister for Health Jelta Wong asks Papua New Guineans in China to remain indoors and in China.

With the utmost effort to mitigate animosity and anxiety for the 500 plus Papua New Guineans on the ground in mainland China, the Chinese government is in close contact and dialogue with the PNG Embasy to make sure that all Papua New Guineans students attending universities are attended to and catered for at their earliest.

“China also attaches great importance to the safety of all foreigners, residing in china, including PNG Nationals – I know recently that many students expressed their concern, their fear, inside china there are still 22 students in Wuhan and many others in other parts, for this I have been communicating with the department of Health, with the Department of Foreign Affairs, I have constant communication with officials with the departments regarding PNG nationals.”

Chinese Ambassador to PNG, Xue Bing, says China has taken the most strict and comprehensive control measures that are far exceeding the World Health Organization’s recommendations to keep the virus contained.

Further urging all PNG nationals currently in China to remain calm and to stay put as attempting to leave the Republic could put them at high risk of coming in contact with the virus.

“Many measures have been taken with regards to the students, the foreign students in Wuhan, for them, we keep the students informed as how to guard against the virus”

Similar messages have been directed to Chinese business owners in PNG who are in China and trying to make their way in to PNG, to remain in China and await further advisories.

PNG’s Health Minister, Jelta Wong, spoke to EMTV reiterating similar sentiments

“We don’t encourage Papua New Guinea citizens or students to travel on their own. Where they are in China, within the universities they’re safe. They have food, they have people checking on them everyday”

Adding that the government is closely monitoring the situation and with the advice from the Chinese authorities, PNG citizens, the students included; are in capable hands as long as they remain calm and stay in the one place, in China.

“Once you step out of that, then you put yourself at risk, because there is no guarantee that the Chinese government will look after you.”

By Annette Kora, EMTV News, Port Moresby