China builds hospital to be completed in 6 days

The Chinese authority is aiming to build a hospital in six days to treat patients infected by the flu-like virus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The special hospital planned to accommodate 1,000 beds is expected to pool medical resources to provide isolated and efficient treatment for infected pneumonia patients.

Construction has started on the first dedicated hospital and is due to be finished by Feb 3.

“We have completed the flattening of the ground today. The next step is to harden the ground, then we will build mobile board rooms in order to satisfy the medical requirements for patients to come into the hospital.” said Construction site manager, Zhou Xun.

“But this construction needs us even more. Including the emergency building, and the need to fight against the virus, we will do it without a doubt.” added Xun.

China also announced that it will build a second dedicated hospital to treat patients.

Construction of the second hospital, designed to have 1,300 beds, is scheduled to be completed in half a month.

The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak jumped on Saturday to 42 and more than 1,300 people have been infected globally.

(Production: Arshad Satikin, Sophia Soo, Fang Nanlin)