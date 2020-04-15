Chimbu Mudslide Claims 10

A mudslide which occurred over the Easter weekend has claimed the lives of 10 people in Kegesuglo, Gembogl, Chimbu Province.

All ten bodies have been retrieved as of yesterday.

With road access and bridges blocked, they are calling on the authorities to give relief assistance.

The pictures supplied by a local, shows the damage caused by the mudslide near the Mt. Wilhelm secondary school at Kegesuglo, Gembogl, Chimbu Province.

Gardens, homes, and farms have been destroyed and 10 people were killed.

Reports from locals’ state that the mudslide occurred on Friday morning, starting from a creek beside the secondary school.

Church properties and trade stores in the area, damaged, including roads and bridges leading to Usino- Bundi and Mt. Wilhelm.

With the road access blocked, locals are calling on the authorities for assistance.

Apart from the mudslide in Kegesuglo, landslips have also been experienced along the Kundiawa- Gembogl Highway.

By Lucy Kopana, EMTV News, Lae