Chimbu farmers undergo online survey training

The Fresh Produce Development Agency team yesterday visited farmers in the rural villages of Gembogl, Chimbu Province.

The purpose of their visit was to conduct a survey on agriculture and farming of vegetables in the area especially potatoes.

Under the Market for Village Farmers (MVF) project, the FPDA team is conducting surveys in 3 different provinces of the Highlands Region to help farmers generate income from their produce.

The team is currently in Jiwaka province, conducting online survey training for their agents in the province.

FPDA is a national government agency responsible for facilitating the development of the horticulture and fresh produce industry in PNG.