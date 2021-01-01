23.6 C
Port Moresby
July 2, 2021

Agriculture Highlands Life News

Chimbu farmers undergo online survey training

by EMTV Online268
Share the News

The Fresh Produce Development Agency team yesterday visited farmers in the rural villages of Gembogl, Chimbu Province.

The purpose of their visit was to conduct a survey on agriculture and farming of vegetables in the area especially potatoes.

Under the Market for Village Farmers (MVF) project, the FPDA team is conducting surveys in 3 different provinces of the Highlands Region to help farmers generate income from their produce.

The team is currently in Jiwaka province, conducting online survey training for their agents in the province.

FPDA is a national government agency responsible for facilitating the development of the horticulture and fresh produce industry in PNG.

EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

‘Citizenship and Christian Value Education’ – New Subject for PNG Schools

EMTV Online

New games venue for Lahi Soccer Association

EMTV Online

Lae Biscuits Supports Lae Netball and Hockey Associations

Lucy Kopana
error: Content is protected !!