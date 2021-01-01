‘Chauka Ya’ Launch First Clothing Collection with Jacks of PNG

Share the News











By Jana Zoriry

Aspiring clothing designer Cynthia Kewei has launched her first-ever clothing line ‘Chauka Ya’ as part of a collaboration with Jacks of PNG.

The clothing line has 5 pieces ranging from men’s shirts to lady’s tops and kaftans are sold through Jacks of PNG’s outlets in Port Moresby and Lae.

Lady’s Kaftan is set at K179.00 and Men’s Shirts are set at K99.00.

The ‘Chauka Ya’ clothing line produces original, narrative-driven casual and fun lifestyle clothing with a strong connection to Cynthia’s island home province of Manus.

Lady’s Top is selling at K99.00.

“The cheeky, loud and persistent ‘Chauka Bird’ has a strong persona instilled in the Brand’s mission to create refreshing, entertaining designs for ladies, men, and the youth of today.

‘Chauka Ya is’ not just about getting people’s attention, but it is about creating that persona in the label and wearing it loud and proud,” says Cynthia and team.

“We’re not for everyone but for everyone who wears us, please ‘enjoy’ and be loud and proud!”

Lady’s Dress is set at K199.00.

Fifty percent of the proceedings will be donated to support Education and Health programs in Manus.

‘Chauka Ya’ and Jacks of PNG have also donated hand sanitizers and face masks to Lorenga Hospital and Port Moresby General Hospital to mark the launch of the clothing collection.