Chamber reiterate calls for donations in kind

PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum is partnering with Rotary in Australia and PNG to donate medical and education supplies to PNG.

Rotary Australia World Community Service Ltd (RAWCS) through its ‘Donations in Kind’ program receives medical and educational supplies in Australia and then via the Rotary Volunteers in Australia pack and ship these containers to PNG where Rotary Volunteers in PNG unpack and distribute these medical and education supplies to much needed areas of PNG.

Since its commencement nearly thirty years ago, Rotary’s ‘Donations in Kind’ program has shipped nearly 700 containers to PNG containing donated items worth about AU$58 million. Ports regularly shipped to include Port Moresby, Lae, Rabaul, Madang, Wewak, Kimbe, Alotau, Lorengau and Bougainville.

Rotary’s ‘Donations in Kind’ Program has delivered 8782 hospital beds, 3906 wheelchairs, 32,230 school desks, 92,437 cartons of books and 85,933 cartons of medical supplies.

The Resource industry in PNG puts a lot of effort into helping PNG in remote areas in Health, Education and many other areas, with much needed support, service and contributions to the government and economy of PNG.

The chamber is now reaching out to its members to assist them in shipping these much needed items over to PNG.

A donation amounting to the full cost of a container will result in the container being put under the Donor’s name. Alternatively if an interested donor has their own shipping and logistics, they can choose to deliver the container to ‘Donations in Kind’ in Brisbane and choose to ship, receive and distribute to their local community.