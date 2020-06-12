26 C
Port Moresby
June 13, 2020

News Papua New Guinea

Chamber of Mines and Petroleum studying Impacts of Bills Passed

by Jack Lapauve Jnr.578

The Chamber of Mines and Petroleum is surprised at the passing of the Mining (Amendment) Bill 2020, and Oil and Gas (Amendment) Bill 2020 in this week’s session of Parliament.

The Chamber last engaged with government in January this year, with Prime Minister James Marape and respective ministers of Mining and Petroleum, and a commitment was made for effective consultation.

The Chamber is studying the bills to analyze their impact on the resource sector, and on Papua New Guinea as an investment destination, and will make its views known shortly.

