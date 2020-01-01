Central Province Tightens Borders

Following the surge of COVID 19 cases in the nation’s capital, Central Province has put in measures to ensure the disease does not reach rural Central.

While the borders into Port Moresby will remain open, it will be closely monitored.

The Central Provincial Operations Centre issued directives to be imposed immediately by authorities in the province to avoid the spread of Corona Virus in the province,

This comes as Port Moresby continues to record COVID 19 cases on a daily basis and a 14-day lockdown announced.

The Central Province Measures are;

All schools in Central Province immediately cease classes for the duration of the lockdown consistent with the schools in NCD,

There will be NO police roadblocks at Central and NCD borders except Check Points at Bautama, 14 mile, Porebada Junction and Laloki.

Those travelling into NCD must always wear face masks in order to be allowed to come into NCD.

Effective starting tomorrow (Monday 03rd August, 2020), all Public Motor Vehicles (PMVs) from Central Province will no longer be allowed entry in to NCD with passengers on board.

All PMVs will be strictly required to drop off passengers only at the borders with NCD, except for ESSENTIAL SERVICES STAFF residing in villages travelling on PMV to Port Moresby and store owners to get new stock in NCD.

The checkpoints will be manned by Central Provincial Administration staff, Central Province Traffic Authority and Central Province Police, assigned by the Central Provincial Police Commander.

At the Check points, CPTA enforcement unit and CPA staff will be required to check on vehicle to check on vehicle registration, road worthiness, enforce wearing of face masks, social distancing and other COVID 19 protocols.

For those travelling to NCD to sell fresh garden produce, the ANIANI CORPORATION LTD, the business arm of the Central Provincial Government will be at the check points to buy those fresh garden produce from the villagers.

This arrangement is purposely made to assist the producers and or farmers avoid breach of lockdown measures imposed during the 14 day lockdown in NCD and safe from contracting the Corona virus in Port Moresby.

The people living in Central Province have been urged to observe the above measures with due diligence and act responsibly in making sure that Central province is safe from COVID 19.