Representatives from Australian Government, Kokoda Track Authority and the Central Provincial Government officiated at a ground breaking ceremony recently to mark the launch of Central water security project.

Governor for Central Robert Agarobe said with partnership of the Australian government, many developments like the upgrade of the road and power supply to the villages were done.

The project will be beginin 18 villages in 6 Wards of Depo, Vesulogo, Boridi, Kagi, Efogi and Manari along the Kokoda Track corridor.

The water security project is a counter funding project at the cost of 1 point 2 million kina.