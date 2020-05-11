Discussions and plans are in place for a Free Trade Zone for Agriculture in Kairuku, Central Province.

The free trade zone would allow for more investors to invest in Agriculture in the Area and these would create employment and drive the provincial economy, says Central Governor Robert Agarobe.

In a recent visit to villages in Kairuku to discuss issues relating to the free trade zone, governor Agarobe urged the people to work in partnership with the provincial government and make land available for development.

They are pushing for the Free trade concept to mainly grow rice in Kairuku which governor Agarobe says up to 10,000 hectors of land is needed to start this Agriculture Program.

Kairuku Hiri MP, Peter Isoaimo says the project is good for the district, but they must ensure it is structured to benefit local land owners.

The governor also reveal to be eligible for the Free Trade Zone, there must be a program to drive it. And the province is focused on the one crop one district concept.

Apart from the Agriculture Free trade Zone in Kairuku, there are also plans for Tourism in Sogeri, Commercial Free Trade Zone in Bautama and Industrial Free Trade Zone in Napanapa Area.

By Rayon Lakingu, EMTV News, Port Moresby.