Central Communities encouraged to Farm

By Jack Lapauve Jr, EMTV – Port Moresby

People in Central Province have been urged to farm the land and seek technical and financial help to promote the ‘One District One Crop ‘concept.

Governor Robert Agarobe says K3million is now available for farmers to apply and access to support the desired farming operations. The financial assistance facility is to help farmers and avoid paper farmers.

“Aniani is your company, the entity will approve your submission to access funding in the bank”, said Governor Agarobe.

The provincial government is pushing its effort through the ‘One Crop One District Concept. While betel-nut is the preferred money generation for most villages in Mekeo, the Provincial Government is encouraging other crops as an alternate.

Agarobe was accompanied by Agriculture Minister John Simon who visited Mekeo farmers in the Kairuku Hiri District over the weekend.

The Agriculture Minister spoke highly of the vast land resource for Central and how people should take advantage of it. He says unlike most places around the country, Central is blessed with soil fertility.

“The Department is ready to provide technical support by working with the Provincial Government and other agencies” said Minister Simon.