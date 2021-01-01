CEFI and MVF Project deliver livelihood support training for partner trainers

Share the News











Centre for Excellence in Financial Inclusion (CEFI) through Care International has successfully conducted Training of Trainers (ToT) for the Village Farmers Livelihood Improvement Training (VLIT) in May in Western Highlands Province.

The training comes under the Fresh produce Development Agency led by the Market for Village Farmers Project.

A total of 25 trainers including nine women from Peoples Action for Rural Development (PARD), Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA), Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL) and lead partners within the fresh produce sector from Mt Hagen have completed the training.

The VLIT aims to address and improve equal participation of all family members, particularly women’s participation in business and financial decisions managing family income and participation in training and learning opportunities.

The training helps to reinforce the value of women’s contribution to the family’s livelihood, and supports families to effectively work as a unit. It also gives families the necessary skills to manage expenditure, save money and plan for future business prospects.

An important area of focus was on improved communication between members of the household and to encourage respect for the opinions and acknowledgement of each family member’s contribution to the household.

CEFI-MVF Project Coordinator Sebastian Mugup encouraged the participants to fulfil their assigned tasked in transferring training to the fresh produce value chain farmers.

“The training underscores family unity. You all are custodians of life skills that will significantly change the family farm businesses in the country.” Mr Mugup told the trainers.

Mr Mugup acknowledged CEFI’s partners, Care International (PNG), PARD, IFAD, DAL and Government of Papua New Guinea (GoPNG) for support to improve agri-business in the country.

Jenny Steven a Strawberry Farmer from Western Highlands province thanked CEFI and Care International for providing the training adding the training will benefit her community’s financial livelihood.

“As a trainer, it is my obligation to train and educate our fellow village farmers and encourage the husbands and wives to sit down and talk about making life financially meaningfully for their families.”

“The husbands and wives can teach their children on how to manage their hard-earned income by saving at the banks,” Mrs Steven said.

The MVF Project’s Sub-Component 2.2 is a government initiative to promote financial inclusion through Family Finance Management Training.

Over 25,000 Farming Households in six targeted provinces (Western Highlands, Jiwaka, Simbu, Eastern Highlands, Morobe and East New Britain) will acquire Village Farmers Livelihood Improvement Training.

MVF is supported by IFAD and Papua New Guinea Government and the project is undertaking major training and capacity development of vegetables farmers linked to the value chain market in Papua New Guinea.

For further information on the work of CEFI please contact CEFI Communications and Stakeholder Mobilisation Team: +675 3225300, email: ekuson@thecefi.org or visit www.thecefi.org