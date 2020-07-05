On July 7, 1945 a gruesome murder took place, a lethal injection was not enough and he was held down and struck with a beam.

75 years on and still Blessed Peter Torot is remembered as a Martyr by Catholics around the World, the Catechist from PNG who was murdered for doing Christian work during World War II.

Today was the 25th year of his Beatification.

75 years ago, Blessed Peter Torot defied the imperial Japanese army and continued the administration of the Catechism of Catholic faith during the Second World War in Niugini.

Peter Torot was a Catechist, a lay person who was preached the gospel and administered the sacraments of the Catholic Church to the local people in harsh conditions.

His work has influenced many catechists of today.

His strong belief in marriage as a sacred sacrament is also inspiring for fellow catechists.

The martyr from East New Britian was beatified in 1995 by Pope John Paul the second.

Catholics in PNG have celebrated the feast day of Blessed Peter Torot since 1995 and this year marks 25 years.

Cardinal John Ribat was the main celebrant at the Mary Queen of the Pacific Parish North Waigani, on this feast day.

Cardinal Ribat urged Catholic believers to follow in Blessed Peter Torot’s steps who in his life encouraged Catholic faithful to follows the values of the church.

25 years since Peter Torots’s beatification, the next step now is to have him canonized as a saint.