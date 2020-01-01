Cancer Awareness Receives Support

According to the World Health Organization, one in three cancer cases can be prevented by simply choosing to live a healthy lifestyle.

To raise more awareness of cancer prevention, the PNG Cancer Foundation announced its new campaign collaboration with Paradise Food Limited (PFL).

This campaign will run throughout October to support Women’s Health Awareness.

Paradise Foods Limited will be joining the PNG Cancer Foundation (PNGCF) to support Women’s Health Awareness in October through their bottled water brand Tru Tru Wara.

In this two-fold sponsorship, the first part is creating awareness of women’s Health through the bottled brand carrying the Pink Ribbon.

Paradise Foods Company Limited Group CEO, James Rice, said, “The second part of this sponsorship is Community Awareness with the PNGCF setting up alongside the PFL stall at the 2020 Morobe Show.”

In 2019, the Pinktober month saw over 3, 500 participants at the Foundation’s awareness workshops held throughout the country.

Through these outreach activities, the message of cancer prevention by making healthy lifestyle choices is made known.

They share an important message of early detection and making healthy lifestyle choices like Eating Healthy and Exercising Regularly to reduce the risk of developing cancer in the future.

PNG Cancer Foundation Executive Manager, Priscillar Napolean said, “… We look forward to extending the reach of our cancer prevention education and awareness activities in Lae.”

Through this sponsorship, the PNGCF also plans to conduct on-site workshops for staff of Paradise Foods Company in Port Moresby and Lae.