Calls to increase Ambulance fleet in Port Moresby

More ambulances are needed in the Nation’s capital and Central province.

St John Ambulance Commissioner, Matthew Cannon, says only three ambulances are not enough to cater for the growing demand in serving emergency services.

Commissioner Cannon says the Health Department is providing funding but is not adequate. He wants more fleet of ambulance.

“We need more ambulance in the City, because emergency calls are increasing on a daily basis and also in Central Province”, said Cannon.

St John Ambulance has been receiving financial assistance through various agreements signed with the Health Department. But with funding constraints, funding has been cut and untimely.

Cannon hopes relevant government authorities will address these by funding a set of new ambulances customized to serve the outskirts of the City.

Commissioner Cannon says like police and the fire service, its services are also of high concern as it tries to save lives of people.

“Our services are also of importance to the general public, we must be supported. We are saving lives in Communities” said Cannon.

By Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby