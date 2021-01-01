Calls to ‘beef up’ on internal security

Share the News











The Papua New Guinea Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PNGCCI) has called on the government to place more emphasis on internal security.

The Chamber through a statement said the recent spate of attacks against individuals, communities and businesses is concerning.

As the body representing all businesses, they are calling on all authorities to work together to address the apparent breakdown in Law & Order in the country.

“These incidents have had a negative effect on businesses; many were forced to shut down temporarily.

The costs to businesses as a result of these incidents has been immense.”

Many businesses did not operate in fear of being looted.

Towns and cities were held at ransom and this is not acceptable, the Chamber wrote.

The Chamber added businesses will continue to support the work of authorities to ensure that peace and order is maintained.