Call for Other Methods of Tailing Disposal

Share the News











Leaders in impact communities along the coast of the Huon Gulf District in Morobe, want an independent assessment on the proposed Deep Sea Tailing disposal method by Wafi Golpu.

They want mining operations to go ahead, however, want to be certain that the disposal method is suitable for the environment.

These locals have suggested other alternatives besides the deep sea tailing method. Some youths in Lae are also supporting this call through an awareness campaign.

Their stance on DSTP is driven by the spillage and claims of contamination to marine life at Basamuk in Madang which forced the Ramu Nico Mine to shut down.

The government on the other hand is betting on the Wafi Golpu Project to save the country’s dying economy and has done awareness on DSTP through the Conservation, Environment, and Promotion Authority.

The company has also done awareness of the proposed method.