Call for Help to fix Roads

Two banana trees have been planted on one section of the road leading into the PNGDF Training Depot at Goldie, as a sign of negligence by the elected members.

Locals here say, for at least 20 years, there has not been any form of maintenance done to improve the road condition.

“The road is about one kilometre and leads to the PNGDF Training Depot and NARI, while Port Moresby is developing, our leaders have negelected this feeder road, James Seke a local said.

Seke said, during the rainy season, they experience serious problems when water collects and forms a big pool in the middle of the road.

“During the sunny weather, there is dust and port holes are exposed and not many buses comes to take passengers to Port Moresby, “said Seke

The road conditions have deteriorated to a state where locals now refer to it as “the worst road”, despite it being just one kilometre away from the Hiritano Highway.

While this road is under the Kairiku-Hiri District and locals feel that the local MP should look at fixing it, the road also leads to two vital government departments, NARI a research centre for Agriculture and Livestock and the Defence Department.

Because of the poor road condition, it normally takes 45 minutes for passengers to travel from Goldie Army Barracks to the main Hiritano Highway.

The bad roads have resulted in a decrease in the number of PMV buses operating on that route.

Thus many public servants and students, who work in Port Moresby, find it difficult to travel to work or school on time.

Long-time residents here say for at least two decades, they have not seen any road work done to improve the road network despite so many promises from a number of MPs they have voted in over the years..

By: Theckla Gunga EMTV Port Moresby