Crime Momase News

Bus operators ‘on strike’ following attack on bus crew

by Lucy Kopana108
Thousands of commuters along the Eriku to West Taraka, Unigate and Igam road were left stranded this morning after bus operators and crew halted their servives this morning following the killing of a bus crew yesterday evening.

According to a bus driver Jacob Wes, a bus was held up yesterday at West Taraka at about 5pm , and the bus crew was stabbed to death.

The bus drivers and their crews stopped work this morning and rallied at East Taraka.

Police are currently monitoring the situation.

Lucy Kopana is one of EMTV’s Lae Based Journalists. She started her career as a radio journalist in 2016, and joined EMTV’s News Team in 2017.

