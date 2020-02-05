Buin women give to bushfire appeal

Women from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville’s Buin market and PMV operators have donated atleast K900 in cash towards the Australian bush fire appeal.

The locals contributed whatever little they had in a collection box that was carried around in the far corner of PNG-Solomon border before it was brought by the member for South Bougainville and Minister for Communication – Timothy Masiu to the PNG Hearts for Australia Bushfire Appeal Committee.

The donation was made during the Prime Minister’s Cocktail Function to raise funds towards the cause.

“Please my appreciation to the mothers at the market for their contribution,” Prime Minister Marape said.

Marape said he has been to that part of the region and he knows there aren’t much economic activities happening there, but their contributions shows they care from the little they managed to give.

PNG Hearts for Australia Fire Appeal Committee Chairman, Paul Nerau said, it is this small ways in giving from the heart that matter the most.

The committee has raised well over K2million so far.

With only five weeks remaining, the committee hopes to meet its initial target of K5million.

By Bradley Valenaki – EMTV News – Port Moresby