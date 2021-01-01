BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival Launch

Share the News











Port Moresby Nature Park today launched for the third consecutive year the BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival.

The BSP Trash to Treasure festival emphasises creating sculptures made of solid waste such as tins, cans, bottles, rubber, and plastic collected around the city.

BSP’s Financial Group’s Corporate Sponsorship Manager Amellia Minnopu reiterated BSP Financial Group’s commitment to supporting initiatives that contributed positively towards the conservation of the environment.

“BSP recognises the environmental issues faced in PNG and is committed to assist with initiatives that contribute towards reducing any negative impact and enhance measures taken to conserve the environment we live in,” said Ms Minnopu.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop was delighted to witness yet another event that supported NCDC’s efforts in reducing and recycling waste within the city.

“NCDC Waste Management and the rest of the team at NCDC are focused on Renewing, Reducing and Recycling everyday waste. And it is with such initiatives like the BSP Trash to Treasure Festival that continue to drive this message through to members of the community that not all you think is rubbish must be thrown away,” said Parkop.

“The BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival is a great opportunity to educate the general public on issues of waste and pollution which is an environmental concern for a big city such as Port Moresby and we at Nature Park wouldn’t continue such advocacy without the support of BSP Financial Group and all other sponsors of the event,” said Park’s General Manager David Thompson.

The larger-than-life sculptures will be on display at the Port Moresby Nature Park for 5 weekends from 12 June – 11 July for all to see and the Park welcomes everyone to be part of this fantastic event.