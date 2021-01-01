BSP Reaffirms Support for Trash to Treasure Festival

Share the News











BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) has committed K40, 000 to reaffirm its support to the Port Moresby Nature Park as naming rights sponsors of the 2021 BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival in Port Moresby.

The BSP Trash to Treasure festival emphasises on creating sculptures made of solid waste such as tins, cans, bottles, rubber and plastic collected around the city.

“BSP recognises the environmental issues faced in PNG and is committed to assist with initiatives that contribute towards reducing any negative impact and enhance measures taken to conserve the environment we live in,” said BSP Leadership Management Development Program participant & Assistant Company Secretary, Jamie-Lee Loh.

“As a bank that supports initiatives that benefits communities, we are pleased to reaffirm our support for the only internationally recognised Wildlife Park in the country, the Nature Park which has set the benchmark in PNG for tourism, animal welfare, conservation, research and community nature based education.,” Loh added.

Recently, the bank took part in celebrating World Earth Day and partnered with selected schools in the country to observe World Environment Day with Tree Planting programs.

The Park’s General Manager David Thompson in thanking BSP for its support said the Park is grateful.

Receiving the sponsorship support on behalf of the Park's CEO was Port Moresby Nature Park General Manager, David Thompson.



“The BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival is a great opportunity to educate the general public on issues of waste and pollution which is an environmental concern for a big city such as Port Moresby and we at Nature Park couldn’t continue such advocacy without BSP’s support,” added Thompson.

The larger-than-life sculptures will be on display at the Port Moresby Nature Park for 5 weekends from 12 June – 11 July for all to see and the Park welcomes everyone to be part of this fantastic event.

The bank’s participation is targeted at creating environmental friendly habits to make a difference for our home -Earth.

Each year, BSP takes part in a number of events including Earth Hour, Earth Day, World Environment Day, BSP Trash to Treasure Sculpture Festival and the major Go Green Annual School Clean-up that engages communities including schools, NGO’s and in partnership with various government agencies.