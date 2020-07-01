British High Commission Supports Nature Park

The British High Commission in Papua New Guinea has committed K50, 000 for Port Moresby Nature Park’s Trees for Life Project and Schools Education Programme.

The funds received will enable the Nature Park to provide disadvantaged children and groups caring for disadvantaged children with access to the Park’s Schools excursion programs, which might ordinarily be unable to afford to attend.

British High Commissioner, His Excellency Keith Scott said, “Papua New Guinea’s greatest assets are its natural riches and its children. I am therefore delighted that the United Kingdom is not only supporting … but also enabling children who might otherwise miss out learning more about their environment and help build a better future.”

Nature Park CEO, Michelle McGeorge said, “…The support from the British High Commission will enable us during this time to continue to deliver on our commitments.”

On commemorating the partnership, His Excellency Keith Scott visited the Nature Park to observe children from PNG Life Care attend a school excursion program delivered by the Nature Park’s education team as the first recipients of the sponsored educational visit.

Head Teacher from PNG Life Care Mrs. Yakio thanked the British High Commission and the Nature Park for the initiative and support in enabling their children to visit the Park for free and attend an educational program.

She added, “The smiling faces of the children indicated that it would be one experience that they remembered for a very long time.”