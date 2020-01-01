Brian Kramer Supports ‘One Strike,You’re Out Policy’

Share the News











Police Minister Bryan in a media release today, has supported Police Commissioner David Manning’s ‘One strike, you’re out’ policy for ill-discipline within the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Kramer said police brutality especially needed to be addressed, and that more training had to be provided to officers to learn how to de-escalate potentially violent situations.

The minister says “Strict policies and penalties against the use of force, and effective command and control is needed to help prevent police violence, and that cases involving police brutality should be opened or re-opened and pursued.

The Minister also applauded Manning’s approach for training of promoted officers to ensure they are performing at the required levels in their new roles.

Kramer also stating that the Police Commissioner has been tasked by the Marape-Steven Government to address corruption and mismanagement within the RPNGC, and improve policing services to the country.