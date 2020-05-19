Bowls Papua New Guinea Limited have accepted the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee’s decision to suspend the organization over non-compliance.

Bowls PNG acting COO Andy Agovaua said they were now in talks to have their annual general meeting to begin the restructure.

They plan to have their AGM next month in Lae, and will involve representatives of the PNGOC during the AGM to ensure they meet recommendations.

Since the suspension, executives of the sport’s governing body were now caretakers in their roles and the AGM would allow elections for new office bearers.

By Elijah Lavett, EMTV Sports.