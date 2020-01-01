Bougainville Ready for Polling

Bougainville’s Electoral Commissioner George Manu says preparations towards the Bougainville General Election polling is on schedule, and they are ready to start next week as planned.

Over 250,000 eligible voters have their names registered on the final electoral, and the insertion of polling teams and materials is underway.

Yesterday, presiding officers from the Office of the Bougainville Electoral Commissioner who will be based at the 6 polling provinces outside of Bougainville were deployed to the provinces.

Manu also confirmed that because the election is being conducted during the SOE, COVID-19 measures will be observed at the polling stations.

Whilst urging registered voters to vote and choose their leaders wisely, he called on all candidates to advise their supporters to refrain from causing any disturbances during this period, to ensure its safe for all voters and the public.