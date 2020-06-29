Haircuts used to be done at home with a pair of scissors, a razor blade and a comb, well, not anymore.

The rise in the demand for professional barbers in PNG has seen a new wave in hairstyles, and barber shops springing up, to cope with that demand.

The newest addition to the Port Moresby style scene, the Bossman Barber Shop, offers more than just a haircut.

Located at the newly refurbished Brian Bell Home Centre, Bossman Barber promises, a different experience to normal.

As well as hair products and services, they’ve amalgamated a different product in their selling line… shoes.

With the demand for beauty products on the rise, and men now hanging on to the vanity trend, Bossman, which is a subsidiary of Trends Hair and Beauty PNG, has seen the niche available for business.

Brian Bell Group of companies’ Ian Clough explains, “This was time for a new beginning on the entrepreneurship and business side of Papua New Guinea.”

The plaza features 24 different shops that comprises a hardware, supermarket, cafeterias, music stores as well as a postal service and the barber shop.

On its opening, Clough said the new plaza will create employment for Papua New Guineans.