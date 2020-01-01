Borneo Pacific Pharmaceuticals Donate Face Masks to NCD Schools

Share the News











Borneo Pacific Pharmaceuticals has donated disposal face masks to almost 50 schools in the National Capital District.

A significant contribution at a cost of over K250 000.

CEO of Borneo Pacific and Chairman of the PNG Kidney Foundation Sir Martin Poh, says this is part of their community obligation to PNG.

“Borneo Pacific has been here for 32 years and we want to give back to the society,” says Sir Martin.

Education Secretary, Dr Uke Kombra, representing the government, saying it was important that education continue, despite the struggles being faced by, especially NCD, which had had extended lockdown periods, that severely affected schools.

Orlando Antonio, with the Education Services in the NCD department of education says, worldwide, the numbers of students affected by the covid19 pandemic had reached astronomical proportions.

Borneo Pacific’s three decade partnership in PNG has had its up and downs over the years, but today was a positive for the organization that has been at the forefront of delivering medical goods to PNG hospitals.

It is a partnership, that Sir Martin says, benefits all.

While there were several school’s absent, representatives from Borneo Pacific say that they will ensure delivery to all school’s is conducted immediately.